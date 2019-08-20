SecureCoin Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $17,095.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 174.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,533,703 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

