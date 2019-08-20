Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,190.14. 326,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

