Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 93 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

TMO stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.99. 331,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

