Securian Asset Management Inc Has $127.27 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $127,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. 1,231,806 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

