Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 18,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

