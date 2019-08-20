SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.76, approximately 705,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,024,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

SEMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

The company has a market cap of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.34%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

