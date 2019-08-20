Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

ARCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 39,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $331,934 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.