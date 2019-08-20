Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 3,957,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,201. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.