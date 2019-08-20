Sfmg LLC Invests $756,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 53,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

