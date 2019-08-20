Sfmg LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE:CGC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 106,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.