Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after buying an additional 357,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 158.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,302,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,446 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 53.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 288,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

