Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 36,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,805,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,379 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.95. 509,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

