Sfmg LLC Takes $916,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 156,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

