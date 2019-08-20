SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) Trading Down 6.1%

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.88 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.91 ($2.06), approximately 205,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 308,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $762.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF)

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

