SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.37 ($8.57).

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €3.85 ($4.47) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $470.50 million and a P/E ratio of 137.43. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €5.45 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of €12.00 ($13.95).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

