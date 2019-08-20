Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Ship Finance International by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 1,689,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

