Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $20.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $107.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIEN. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

SIEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 447,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sientra has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $26.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

