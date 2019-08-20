SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises about 2.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54.

