SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

BMV USRT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $833.00 and a 52 week high of $972.18.

