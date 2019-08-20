SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,942 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.85. 1,427,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,376. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

