SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 5,459,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,442. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

