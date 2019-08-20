Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,977,644 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $672.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

