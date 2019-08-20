Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,449 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

