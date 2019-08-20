Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $147.21 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.