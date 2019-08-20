Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

In other news, CEO Kernan V. Oberting acquired 45,000 shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Sirius International Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

