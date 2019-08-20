SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $14,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,067 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,491,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 731,075 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.