Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €110.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.29 ($125.91).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.01. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €119.70 ($139.19).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.