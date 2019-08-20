smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $4,386.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00263888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.01318233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000416 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

smARTOFGIVING Token Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

