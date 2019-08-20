Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 34,570 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $553,811.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,485,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,057.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,476 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $136,548.36.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,136 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $124,643.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Derek Andersen sold 49,291 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $678,737.07.

On Thursday, May 30th, Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,822,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,000. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.