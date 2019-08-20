Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,476 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $136,548.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,485,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,927,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $553,811.40.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,136 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $124,643.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Derek Andersen sold 49,291 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $678,737.07.

On Thursday, May 30th, Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 17,822,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,000. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Snap Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Snap by 8.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.