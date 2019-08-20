SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SWI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,130,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $37,108,693.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 60,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $1,053,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,644,348 shares of company stock worth $46,064,542. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

