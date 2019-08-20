Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of $23.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.0506173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

