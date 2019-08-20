Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.58

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.58 and traded as low as $38.05. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

