Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,606. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

