SpartanNash (SPTN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN):

8/16/2019 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2019 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00. They wrote, “We remain below the latest guidance range with a revised FY19 EPS est. of $1.11 (down from $1.16) and EBITDA est. of $179 million (from $182 million). Consistent with SPTN’s pre-announcement earlier this week, the revised FY19 EBITDA guidance is $183-$195 million (from $190-$205 million) and adj. EPS guidance is $1.20-$1.35 (from $1.20-$1.50). With SPTN now trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of around 5.5x, near-term risks are better accounted for.””

8/14/2019 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/13/2019 – SpartanNash had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

8/1/2019 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2019 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2019 – SpartanNash is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Get SpartanNash Co alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 90,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after buying an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.