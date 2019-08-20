Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

