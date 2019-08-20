SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 94.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,048 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

