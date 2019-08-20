Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $170,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 213,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,813,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.