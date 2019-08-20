Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 10,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,835,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,696 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 763,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,091,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

