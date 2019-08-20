Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Up 1.4%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80, 37,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 336,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Sprott Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

