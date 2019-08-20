SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $105.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shares of SPS Commerce are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.