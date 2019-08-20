St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,044.78

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,044.78 and traded as high as $949.00. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $940.60, with a volume of 1,750,957 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,228 ($16.05) to GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,169.90 ($15.29).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,044.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

