St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,162 ($15.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,228 ($16.05) to GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

LON:STJ traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 940.60 ($12.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,172 ($15.31). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

