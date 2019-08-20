Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SGC stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55. The company has a market capitalization of $723.89 million and a PE ratio of 34.21. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGC. Citigroup upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

