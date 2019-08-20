State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $193,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.88. 474,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,755. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.88. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

