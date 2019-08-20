State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $126,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NVIDIA by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.99.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

