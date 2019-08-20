State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $81.15 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $81,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,534.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,289 shares of company stock worth $2,611,790. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

