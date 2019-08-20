State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $87,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.02. The company had a trading volume of 352,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

