State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $112,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1,947.74. 56,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,896.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,826.40. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,075.70.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.