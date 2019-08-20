Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 33.7% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP remained flat at $$13.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

